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Big Pharma Crimes vs People Of The World | Jim Humble Witness Testimony
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264 views • April 03, 2020
Master Mineral Solution (MMS) was discovered by Jim Humble in 1996 as an effective treatment for Malaria.
Chlorine Dioxide for Coronavirus Covid-19:
https://www.brighteon.com/dd16fea2-15bd-476e-b493-adbfbb7b0251
Amazing Things: Chlorine Dioxide:
https://vastimus.wordpress.com
Jim Humble:
https://jimhumble.co
Malaria cured with MMS (1):
https://www.brighteon.com/a3b1713b-fe21-44ae-991c-52deda5b22fb
Malaria cured with MMS (2):
https://www.brighteon.com/6022947497001
Quantum Leap - The global healing revolution:
https://quantumleap.is
A Humble Journey - The Story Of MMS:
https://sachastone.com/a-humble-journey-a-film-by-sacha-stone
MMS Wiki:
https://mmswiki.is
International Tribunal for Natural Justice:
http://www.itnj.org
Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) is an Effective and Efficient Disinfectant:
https://www.brighteon.com/e4926b9c-4b9b-43d7-b28a-6e550ef7c6eb
How to make 1 liter of 3000 ppm Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS):
https://www.brighteon.com/4296a4b3-2f4f-4d0d-acf2-14c0c1f68ec4
Chlorine Dioxide for Coronavirus Covid-19:
https://www.brighteon.com/dd16fea2-15bd-476e-b493-adbfbb7b0251
Amazing Things: Chlorine Dioxide:
https://vastimus.wordpress.com
Jim Humble:
https://jimhumble.co
Malaria cured with MMS (1):
https://www.brighteon.com/a3b1713b-fe21-44ae-991c-52deda5b22fb
Malaria cured with MMS (2):
https://www.brighteon.com/6022947497001
Quantum Leap - The global healing revolution:
https://quantumleap.is
A Humble Journey - The Story Of MMS:
https://sachastone.com/a-humble-journey-a-film-by-sacha-stone
MMS Wiki:
https://mmswiki.is
International Tribunal for Natural Justice:
http://www.itnj.org
Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) is an Effective and Efficient Disinfectant:
https://www.brighteon.com/e4926b9c-4b9b-43d7-b28a-6e550ef7c6eb
How to make 1 liter of 3000 ppm Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS):
https://www.brighteon.com/4296a4b3-2f4f-4d0d-acf2-14c0c1f68ec4
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