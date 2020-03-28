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How to make 1 liter of 3000 ppm Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS)
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2705 views • March 28, 2020
Pure CDS = Chlorine Dioxide gas (ClO2) dissolved in distilled water (H2O)
Materials:
1 liter of distilled water.
75 ml of 22.4% sodium chlorite solution.
75 ml of 50% citric acid (or 10% hydrochloric acid).
How to make 22.4% sodium chlorite solution:
Dissolve 140 grams of sodium chlorite powder or flakes (containing 80% sodium chlorite) in 360 grams of distilled water.
Let the solution stand for 24 hours in a dark place and then filter it with a coffee filter.
How to make 50% citric acid:
Dissolve 300 grams of citric acid powder in 300 grams of distilled water.
How to make 10% hydrochloric acid:
Dilution examples:
Mix 100 ml of 35% hydrochloric acid with 250 ml of distilled water.
Mix 100 ml of 30% hydrochloric acid with 200 ml of distilled water.
Mix 100 ml of 20% hydrochloric acid with 100 ml of distilled water.
Precaution:
If distilled water is not available, use filtered water.
Do not make or store sodium chlorite solution, citric acid or hydrochloric acid using anything made of metal.
Storage:
Store the 3000 ppm CDS in a glass bottle. Put it in the refrigerator.
Usage:
To disinfect uncut fruits and vegetables, use 5 ml of 3000 ppm CDS for every 3 liters of water.
For other uses, please visit the websites of Andreas Kalcker and Jim Humble.
Reference:
https://msu.edu/~brook/publications/aeis/aeis654.htm
https://andreaskalcker.com/en
https://jimhumble.co
https://vastimus.wordpress.com
Materials:
1 liter of distilled water.
75 ml of 22.4% sodium chlorite solution.
75 ml of 50% citric acid (or 10% hydrochloric acid).
How to make 22.4% sodium chlorite solution:
Dissolve 140 grams of sodium chlorite powder or flakes (containing 80% sodium chlorite) in 360 grams of distilled water.
Let the solution stand for 24 hours in a dark place and then filter it with a coffee filter.
How to make 50% citric acid:
Dissolve 300 grams of citric acid powder in 300 grams of distilled water.
How to make 10% hydrochloric acid:
Dilution examples:
Mix 100 ml of 35% hydrochloric acid with 250 ml of distilled water.
Mix 100 ml of 30% hydrochloric acid with 200 ml of distilled water.
Mix 100 ml of 20% hydrochloric acid with 100 ml of distilled water.
Precaution:
If distilled water is not available, use filtered water.
Do not make or store sodium chlorite solution, citric acid or hydrochloric acid using anything made of metal.
Storage:
Store the 3000 ppm CDS in a glass bottle. Put it in the refrigerator.
Usage:
To disinfect uncut fruits and vegetables, use 5 ml of 3000 ppm CDS for every 3 liters of water.
For other uses, please visit the websites of Andreas Kalcker and Jim Humble.
Reference:
https://msu.edu/~brook/publications/aeis/aeis654.htm
https://andreaskalcker.com/en
https://jimhumble.co
https://vastimus.wordpress.com
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