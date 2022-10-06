Create New Account
P.5 Riccardo Bosi, Judy Wilyman, Monica Smit; new hit-piece by infamous John Flint, Western Australia MVI_7765
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 2 months ago
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/a2758e38-16a9-4183-b4e4-55153833b178


Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4cc3f9f5-9378-4a96-9e8b-41609be84dc3


Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/aa1269ec-efbf-49e5-82e6-d73ccad4ec9a


Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7ccf52ec-3e35-410d-acc4-069d2658a840


Watch P.5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b41e953b-c3fb-4cc9-ab0f-d52070c77f37


Western Australia’s Sunday Times, 2nd October 2022, has published another 3 full pages on ‘anti-vaxxers, including Riccardo Bosi, Monica Smit, Simeon Boikov, and Judy Wilyman. John Flint, a useful idiot to the elites and enshrouded in a Walkley Award, again shows his unconscious biases in this article, if he is sincere, or his willingness to discredit non-compliant citizens, if he is insincere. Despite the evidence screaming from the rooftops that our governments are trampling on human rights, using health issues as an excuse, Flint continues to flash to the handful of readers of the rag he writes for that he is not well connected to reality. Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of John Flint, and others.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsemergency powersfamily valuesclive palmersunday timesaustralia onejohn flintmark mcgowancraig kellyunited australia partyriccardo bosisaving australiaparliamentary improvementlegislated rightsdr andy robertsonsimeon boikovcol blanch police commissioner

