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FRENCH JABBED SINGER HAS A HEART ATTACK ON STAGE. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU INJECT BIO-WEAPONS INTO HUMANS! - AND THEY CLAP THIS SHIT!
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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582 views • January 13, 2022
NYT Editor Died in less than 24 hours after taking the vaccine booster - https://www.brighteon.com/2e02041f-65f8-4c15-9d28-15f90c051250

THIS IS A VERY SERIOUS MATTER! - https://www.brighteon.com/d60427dd-b8dc-4104-8af5-e527a4d8769c

THIS IS A VERY SERIOUS MATTER! - https://www.brighteon.com/d60427dd-b8dc-4104-8af5-e527a4d8769c

DR MCDOWEL BIO WEAPONS - https://www.brighteon.com/d911acf8-98b7-4648-a6c4-f8ce485c2760

The Darpa Docs We Haven't Seen: Documents - Covid is Purposefully Engineered Bioweapon- https://www.brighteon.com/a61a46fa-0481-4b14-8b5d-af662aae39a2

UK GOVERNMENT NOW LISTS SIDE EFFECTS FROM THE BIO WEAPON MRNA JAB - https://www.brighteon.com/6956c7f1-8874-4290-a9fc-6f3cd9ad9a5f

UK - MILITARY PLANE DROPS DEADLY AEROSOLLED LITHIUM AND C????19 ON THE UK PEOPLE - https://www.brighteon.com/563459a7-2ef3-458f-8a6d-a0573d504688

UK CRIMINAL COVID FRAUD INVESTIGATION CASE IS NOW A REALITY - WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!
IF YOU ADMINISTERED OR PUSHED THE DEADLY COVID19 BIO-WEAPON YOU WILL BE PROSECUTED! - https://www.brighteon.com/a32fdb15-eafd-44b4-bc38-00a7ff4f12f6

MORE! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XNiwtWwdsZJg/

MC DONALDS IS EVIL! - https://www.brighteon.com/a0a5f348-6a82-4d7b-ad94-be77b0937175

HEART ATTACKS WHATS GOING ON JABBED MADNESS - https://www.brighteon.com/5a4ba676-66f7-4521-9012-d932c0dc384c

THE FED WALLET COMES - https://www.brighteon.com/184063e9-cdf9-4ed1-8d1a-89926b3d260b

J P MORGAN THE TITANIC THE OLYMPIC AND THE INSURANCE FRAUD! LORD MERSEY AND UK GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION AND COVER UP - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GkNGNKjRqnxK/
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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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