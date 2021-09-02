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DR MICHAEL MCDOWELL – EXPLAINS THE TRUE AGENDA BEHIND THE CREATION OF COVID-19 – A MUST-LISTEN
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1979 views • September 02, 2021
Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OKz06MpT2BuJ/
(First published at 13:18 UTC on August 31st, 2021)
The world must go to www.awarriorcalls.com for the truth and solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
God Speed
(First published at 13:18 UTC on August 31st, 2021)
The world must go to www.awarriorcalls.com for the truth and solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
God Speed
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