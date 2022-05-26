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Terral03.com Black Star Update Report for 2022 Newsletter 21: May 26, 2022
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1121 views • May 26, 2022
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and the Scorpio Constellation.
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Twenty-eight of the 5-mag quakes marks the just the fifth Week in the last twenty-four with 20-29 events, when the previous five Weeks (37-41 of 2021) all had 20-29 quake events. And 199 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes for Week 12 gives us a sub-200 value for the first time since Week 14 of the 2019 orbit cycle (May), and only the second time since Week 39 of the 2017 cycle (November). Before that there were nine sub-200 Weeks in 2017, and thirteen sub-200 Weeks in 2016. The L2 notation marks just the second time since the investigation started that the 2.5-to-4-mag quake value was more than 50 events below the 8-year average (L1 was Week 50 of 2020).
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7.2 Peru Quake Is the 2022 Week 13 Sun-Earth-Black Star Nearside Alignment Quake Event
By Terral
May 26, 2022
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video (05.26.2022): https://youtu.be/Wb6xmDsfXLs
--
Putin predicts failure of the West
Submitted by Richard
https://www.rt.com/russia/556125-world-policeman-stop-freedom-nations-putin/
--
Democrats are not letting a crisis go to waste with the
Texas school shooting
Submitted by Richard
https://www.rt.com/news/556127-us-democrats-politicize-tragedy/
--
Firearm Stocks Soar Over Fears Of New Gun-Control Laws
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/firearm-stocks-soar-over-fears-of-new-gun-control-laws/
--
Chinese Regime Conspiracy Theory: U.S. Creating Insect ‘Bio-Weapons’ to Cause Famines
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/chinese-regime-conspiracy-theory-u-s-creating-insect-bio-weapons-to-cause-famines/
==
Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and the Scorpio Constellation.
--
Twenty-eight of the 5-mag quakes marks the just the fifth Week in the last twenty-four with 20-29 events, when the previous five Weeks (37-41 of 2021) all had 20-29 quake events. And 199 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes for Week 12 gives us a sub-200 value for the first time since Week 14 of the 2019 orbit cycle (May), and only the second time since Week 39 of the 2017 cycle (November). Before that there were nine sub-200 Weeks in 2017, and thirteen sub-200 Weeks in 2016. The L2 notation marks just the second time since the investigation started that the 2.5-to-4-mag quake value was more than 50 events below the 8-year average (L1 was Week 50 of 2020).
--
7.2 Peru Quake Is the 2022 Week 13 Sun-Earth-Black Star Nearside Alignment Quake Event
By Terral
May 26, 2022
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video (05.26.2022): https://youtu.be/Wb6xmDsfXLs
--
Putin predicts failure of the West
Submitted by Richard
https://www.rt.com/russia/556125-world-policeman-stop-freedom-nations-putin/
--
Democrats are not letting a crisis go to waste with the
Texas school shooting
Submitted by Richard
https://www.rt.com/news/556127-us-democrats-politicize-tragedy/
--
Firearm Stocks Soar Over Fears Of New Gun-Control Laws
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/firearm-stocks-soar-over-fears-of-new-gun-control-laws/
--
Chinese Regime Conspiracy Theory: U.S. Creating Insect ‘Bio-Weapons’ to Cause Famines
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/chinese-regime-conspiracy-theory-u-s-creating-insect-bio-weapons-to-cause-famines/
==
Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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