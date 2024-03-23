Create New Account
Old Bibles Testify of the Sabbath Resurrection | Wake Up to the Truth!
Published 19 hours ago

As you settle in for 'Easter Sunday', if overwhelming evidence of the truth were placed before you, would you have the courage to turn and follow God, or would you cherish the laws of Man and his traditions?


Video credit: https://youtu.be/uMhEhIu_PnA

Further Reading: https://bible-menorah.jimdofree.com/english/resurrection-on-sabbath/

h/t: Daniel


Right under your nose!:

https://biblehub.com/interlinear/luke/24-1.htm


Get caught up via my channel on the history:

A Critical Examination of the Writings of Church Fathers and the Sunday Lord's Day Fraud | https://www.brighteon.com/c21f7aaf-d452-431d-bd97-bb9c4ea7333f

Passover: What Happened to It, and When Do I Celebrate It? | https://www.brighteon.com/d9bd5679-9e68-437f-993b-99a5727b5a43


Keep learning!:

https://www.amazon.ca/Faithful-Servants-Topical-Database-Commentary-ebook/dp/B082GMCPHD

Keywords
easterresurrectionmark of the beastsabbathpassoverapostasyold biblespaschal controversy

