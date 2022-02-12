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Passover: What Happened to It, and When Do I Celebrate It?
Essential Christian Truths
Essential Christian Truths
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37 views • February 12, 2022

Much disagreement exists between Christians over the importance of Passover observance, and equally so with regard to identifying the correct day on God's calendar. This final video of the series exploring the dynamics of the mark of the beast discusses the fate of the early Christians who held to Passover observance, and contemplates the solution for identifying this annual day.

A reading of Ezekiel 48:8-22 in the Septuagint does more clearly bring into view (compared to most Masoretic Text translations) that my ideas advanced between 25:35 - 26:50 may be challenged. Nevertheless, this does not detract from the conclusions drawn from the questions posed at 29:01. Thank you for watching, and God's blessings to you during the appointed, holy Passover remembrance of Christ's atoning sacrifice for the sins of Mankind.

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mark of the beastpassoverabibabib barleyhistory of passoverpassover christianitywhen is passover
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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