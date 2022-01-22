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A Critical Examination of the Writings of Church Fathers and the Sunday Lord's Day Fraud
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73 views • January 22, 2022
This video examines the historical writings of various "Church Fathers" and Church commentators who wrote about "the Lord's day", and how this term came to be associated with both Easter and Sunday. But as this video will demonstrate, this is simply a long-standing fraud. Custom without truth is only time-honored error.
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