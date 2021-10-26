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The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 4
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678 views • October 26, 2021
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 1 https://www.brighteon.com/990ba98c-5383-4b21-974d-715a88bb8212
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 2 https://www.brighteon.com/a969a13e-9d1c-4114-85fc-6ea54638ebb8
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 3 https://www.brighteon.com/1739fab7-f623-44a0-b644-6d9b67d04724
Who do you think is more healthy? The COVID-19 vaccinated or the unvaccinated? What does an experimental gene therapy do to your blood? Here's a hint... Welcome to PART 4.
Highly respected medical doctor and inventor, Richard Fleming, has released a 32-minute detailed presentation documenting his shocking findings. In late 2020, before the Pfizer shot had even been rolled out, top scientists and experts around the world warned the Pfizer and Moderna shots posed extreme risk of causing blood clots, myocarditis and other cardiovascular problems. One year later, Pfizer and Moderna have been forced to issue warnings confirming their controversial MRNA vaccines can indeed cause a long list of problems not just limited to the cardiovascular system. Now, research scientist, Dr. Richard Fleming, has has tested the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on fresh human blood samples in-vitro and made a string of nightmare discoveries confirming the medical community’s findings. To find out more about this ground-breaking research, visit http://FlemingMethod.com
Mirrored from https://freeworldnews.tv on October 26th 2021
Medical Bombshell: Pfizer Vax Attacks Human Blood Creating Clots Under Microscope
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=617805b37031df173f85c2d9
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 2 https://www.brighteon.com/a969a13e-9d1c-4114-85fc-6ea54638ebb8
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 3 https://www.brighteon.com/1739fab7-f623-44a0-b644-6d9b67d04724
Who do you think is more healthy? The COVID-19 vaccinated or the unvaccinated? What does an experimental gene therapy do to your blood? Here's a hint... Welcome to PART 4.
Highly respected medical doctor and inventor, Richard Fleming, has released a 32-minute detailed presentation documenting his shocking findings. In late 2020, before the Pfizer shot had even been rolled out, top scientists and experts around the world warned the Pfizer and Moderna shots posed extreme risk of causing blood clots, myocarditis and other cardiovascular problems. One year later, Pfizer and Moderna have been forced to issue warnings confirming their controversial MRNA vaccines can indeed cause a long list of problems not just limited to the cardiovascular system. Now, research scientist, Dr. Richard Fleming, has has tested the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on fresh human blood samples in-vitro and made a string of nightmare discoveries confirming the medical community’s findings. To find out more about this ground-breaking research, visit http://FlemingMethod.com
Mirrored from https://freeworldnews.tv on October 26th 2021
Medical Bombshell: Pfizer Vax Attacks Human Blood Creating Clots Under Microscope
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=617805b37031df173f85c2d9
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