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The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 3
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5256 views • September 16, 2021
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 1 https://www.brighteon.com/990ba98c-5383-4b21-974d-715a88bb8212
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 2 https://www.brighteon.com/a969a13e-9d1c-4114-85fc-6ea54638ebb8
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 4 https://www.brighteon.com/adc01d7a-1c72-469c-91a0-04c20f957d85
Who do you think is more healthy? The COVID-19 vaccinated or the unvaccinated? What does an experimental gene therapy do to your blood? Here's a hint... Welcome to PART 3.
Originally aired at https://banned.video (SPIRO channel) on September 14th 2021.
LIVE* VAXXED BLOOD vs UNVAXXED BLOOD
https://banned.video/watch?id=6140ef212dd08a286a628da2
Shorter EDIT By Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Dr-vaccine-blood-analysis:a
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 2 https://www.brighteon.com/a969a13e-9d1c-4114-85fc-6ea54638ebb8
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 4 https://www.brighteon.com/adc01d7a-1c72-469c-91a0-04c20f957d85
Who do you think is more healthy? The COVID-19 vaccinated or the unvaccinated? What does an experimental gene therapy do to your blood? Here's a hint... Welcome to PART 3.
Originally aired at https://banned.video (SPIRO channel) on September 14th 2021.
LIVE* VAXXED BLOOD vs UNVAXXED BLOOD
https://banned.video/watch?id=6140ef212dd08a286a628da2
Shorter EDIT By Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Dr-vaccine-blood-analysis:a
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