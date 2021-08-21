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The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 2
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2917 views • August 21, 2021
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 1 https://www.brighteon.com/990ba98c-5383-4b21-974d-715a88bb8212
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 3 https://www.brighteon.com/1739fab7-f623-44a0-b644-6d9b67d04724
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 4 https://www.brighteon.com/adc01d7a-1c72-469c-91a0-04c20f957d85
Who do you think is more healthy? The COVID-19 vaccinated or the unvaccinated? What does an experimental gene therapy do to your blood? Here's a hint... Welcome to PART 2.
Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on August 18th 2021.
VAXXED Patients’ Blood Examined, Horrific Findings Revealed by German Physicians!
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physicians/
Vaccine & Blood Analysis Under Microscope Presented By Independent Researches, Lawyers & Doctor
https://www.brighteon.com/bb7f8dd2-394f-4f22-af4c-1e36647ed4c0
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 3 https://www.brighteon.com/1739fab7-f623-44a0-b644-6d9b67d04724
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 4 https://www.brighteon.com/adc01d7a-1c72-469c-91a0-04c20f957d85
Who do you think is more healthy? The COVID-19 vaccinated or the unvaccinated? What does an experimental gene therapy do to your blood? Here's a hint... Welcome to PART 2.
Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on August 18th 2021.
VAXXED Patients’ Blood Examined, Horrific Findings Revealed by German Physicians!
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physicians/
Vaccine & Blood Analysis Under Microscope Presented By Independent Researches, Lawyers & Doctor
https://www.brighteon.com/bb7f8dd2-394f-4f22-af4c-1e36647ed4c0
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