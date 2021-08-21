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The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 2
Information Warfare
Information Warfare
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2917 views • August 21, 2021
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 1 https://www.brighteon.com/990ba98c-5383-4b21-974d-715a88bb8212
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 3 https://www.brighteon.com/1739fab7-f623-44a0-b644-6d9b67d04724
The Blood: COVID-Vaccinated VS Unvaccinated PART 4 https://www.brighteon.com/adc01d7a-1c72-469c-91a0-04c20f957d85
Who do you think is more healthy? The COVID-19 vaccinated or the unvaccinated? What does an experimental gene therapy do to your blood? Here's a hint... Welcome to PART 2.

Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on August 18th 2021.
VAXXED Patients’ Blood Examined, Horrific Findings Revealed by German Physicians!
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physicians/
Vaccine & Blood Analysis Under Microscope Presented By Independent Researches, Lawyers & Doctor
https://www.brighteon.com/bb7f8dd2-394f-4f22-af4c-1e36647ed4c0
Keywords
corruptioncrimepoisonvaccinevaccine injurygenocidepandemicbloodbioweaponjohnsoncoronaviruscovid-19reverse polarityrobert younggraphenestew petersspike proteinjanssenjane rubygraphene oxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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