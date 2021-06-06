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Dolores Cahill Discusses The Mysterious Phenomena Of Magnets Sticking To Sites Of Injection
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3157 views • June 06, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Not On The Beeb: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjqszp_4gj7OqMRzAx1AH1Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-w-CdVVbtoQ
Dolores Cahill discusses the mysterious phenomena of magnets sticking to sites of injection.
Watch also :
MagnetGate - Magnets Stick To Covid Vaccine Injection Site - FULL 2021 DOCUMENTARY #MagnetChallenge
https://www.brighteon.com/e1c785e4-b761-4afc-aabc-ec34117d34f4
DARPA Hydrogel Magnetic Covid-Jab Has Them Chipped Like A Dog,Like A Walking 5g Wi-Fi Antenna Array
https://www.brighteon.com/0b23e546-cd1d-44f6-bc5b-816393561272
The Pentagon Developed A Microchip That Detects "Covid"
https://www.brighteon.com/f4bb3a3a-d59f-4819-affb-1e655cc82293
Whatever Has Been Injected Is Acting As An EMF Receiver
https://www.brighteon.com/ad574eca-703c-4a82-909c-7e7bbec06663
After Second Shot Moderna Magnet Sticks All Over The Body&Whole Body Feels Like Tingling
https://www.brighteon.com/e1cd6393-3cf1-419f-b9a4-3780c2a4cbfa
Not On The Beeb: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjqszp_4gj7OqMRzAx1AH1Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-w-CdVVbtoQ
Dolores Cahill discusses the mysterious phenomena of magnets sticking to sites of injection.
Watch also :
MagnetGate - Magnets Stick To Covid Vaccine Injection Site - FULL 2021 DOCUMENTARY #MagnetChallenge
https://www.brighteon.com/e1c785e4-b761-4afc-aabc-ec34117d34f4
DARPA Hydrogel Magnetic Covid-Jab Has Them Chipped Like A Dog,Like A Walking 5g Wi-Fi Antenna Array
https://www.brighteon.com/0b23e546-cd1d-44f6-bc5b-816393561272
The Pentagon Developed A Microchip That Detects "Covid"
https://www.brighteon.com/f4bb3a3a-d59f-4819-affb-1e655cc82293
Whatever Has Been Injected Is Acting As An EMF Receiver
https://www.brighteon.com/ad574eca-703c-4a82-909c-7e7bbec06663
After Second Shot Moderna Magnet Sticks All Over The Body&Whole Body Feels Like Tingling
https://www.brighteon.com/e1cd6393-3cf1-419f-b9a4-3780c2a4cbfa
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