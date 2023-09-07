Morons or Demons?

Libs: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

* Can the [Bidan] regime’s actions be explained away as error, failure or incompetence?

* Are their actions better explained as malevolent, successful plots?

* Were they installed to expedite Operation Take Down America?

* The war is real.

* The enemy is demonic — and evil has a signature.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 7 September 2023

https://rumble.com/v3fnf28-another-doj-trap-being-set-ep.-2083-07092023.html

