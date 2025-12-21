(MIRRORED VIDEO) - FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION! THE MOSSAD PRESENTS THE BONDI BEACH MASSACRE PSYOP!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO REPOSTED from A Call For An Uprising - (thank you so much for the always Biblical perspective)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qH2ByNJOwg
THE MOTTO of Israel's spy agency, MOSSAD: “By Way of Deception Thou Shalt Do War."
* PLEASE NOTE The BONDI HOAX was meant to distract and upstage the Australian under 16s Social Media Ban & DIGITAL ID. They are in fact working hand in hand for a Zionist, NWO outcome.
IN THE WAKE OF THE BONDI SYDNEY AUSTRALIA HOAX “SHOOTINGS“ ON 14th DEC 2025, ANTISEMITISM INTERNATIONAL LAWS WILL BE INTRODUCED. We outline NOAHIDE LAW in our latest video..... https://www.brighteon.com/e9750ead-3991-4556-bb78-8f2c23a0caad
Below are great sites for current exposure of this HOAX “ SHOOTING “
https://www.bitchute.com/video/88t7tIAoAcvt/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nhkFMB3JyjsR
https://reclaimthenet.org/australia-tightens-online-speech-laws-after-bondi-attack
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/naveed-akram-bondi-beach-shooters-real-name-is-david-cohen-bizarre-idf-links-surface-101765825456794.html
https://www.brighteon.com/80b115a8-9426-4f70-b8fe-f4d1b93703ef
(Please let us remind you of the FAKE JEWS outlined by JESUS himself in REVELATION 2:9, 3:9 KJV. This whole FAKE JEW, BONDI PSYOP is STAGED BY THEM)