(MIRRORED VIDEO) - FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION! THE MOSSAD PRESENTS THE BONDI BEACH MASSACRE PSYOP!
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
68 followers
91 views • 1 day ago

VIDEO REPOSTED from A Call For An Uprising - (thank you so much for the always Biblical perspective)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qH2ByNJOwg

THE MOTTO of Israel's spy agency, MOSSAD:     “By Way of Deception Thou Shalt Do War."

* PLEASE NOTE The BONDI HOAX was meant to distract and upstage the Australian under 16s Social Media Ban & DIGITAL ID. They are in fact working hand in hand for a Zionist, NWO outcome.

The WICKED LYING MSM and Australian Government ZOG (Zionist Occupied Government) Chabad Lubavitch, wearing the phylacteries (MATTHEW 23:5 KJV) that Jesus warned about, and wearing the black cube of Saturn Teffelin on their foreheads, blaspehmous Talmud reading and observing, Kabbalah, FAKE Jews who celebrate un-Biblical Hanukkah staged this huge scale psyop in Bondi on the 14th December 2025, to CENSOR and DESTROY freedom of speech, push new antisemitic laws, and un-Biblical Noahide Law
The stage is set. 
The timing is no coincidence at all - 
4 days AFTER Australia’s first in the world Under 16 Year Old Social Media Ban (10th December 2025), and 13 days BEFORE Communist Australia’s Digital ID commences (27th December 2025) - just say NO
!!!!! 

KJV
MATTHEW 24:4
4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

KJV
REVELATION 2:9
9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.

KJV
REVELATION 3:9
9 Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.


IN THE WAKE OF THE BONDI SYDNEY AUSTRALIA HOAX “SHOOTINGS“ ON 14th DEC 2025, ANTISEMITISM INTERNATIONAL LAWS WILL BE INTRODUCED. We outline NOAHIDE LAW in our latest video..... https://www.brighteon.com/e9750ead-3991-4556-bb78-8f2c23a0caad

Below are great sites for current exposure of this HOAX “ SHOOTING “


https://gab.com/Lateralus1


https://www.bitchute.com/video/88t7tIAoAcvt/


https://www.bitchute.com/video/nhkFMB3JyjsR


https://reclaimthenet.org/australia-tightens-online-speech-laws-after-bondi-attack


https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/naveed-akram-bondi-beach-shooters-real-name-is-david-cohen-bizarre-idf-links-surface-101765825456794.html


https://www.brighteon.com/80b115a8-9426-4f70-b8fe-f4d1b93703ef


(Please let us remind you of the FAKE JEWS outlined by JESUS himself in REVELATION 2:9, 3:9 KJV. This whole FAKE JEW, BONDI PSYOP is STAGED BY THEM)


Keywords
false flaghoaxdeceptionliesshootinggun controlkabbalahhegelian dialecticnwozionismtalmudaustraliapsyopgun lawszogfake jewshanukkahkjv holy biblenswbondithe synagogue of satanchabad lubavitchzionist occupied governmentbondi beachteffilin
