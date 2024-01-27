(MIRRORED VIDEO) FAKE JEW... "JEWISH RITUAL MURDER — A COMPREHENSIVE HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY WITH PROPER CONTEXT"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9pQTMlwSeBjE/

(KJV)

REVELATION 2:9

9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.

(KJV)

REVELATION 3:9

9 Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.

DISCLAIMER... There are number of details within this excellent documentary that we do not support, however, this body of evidence spanning over 1000 years of both personal and court documents of FAKE JEW , "Jewish" Ritual Murder, is extremely compelling. May we add the author of this video has neglected to define these "JEWISH" perpetrators of Satanic Ritual Murder are not in fact the real Semitic Jews of the Bible, but are the one's we are warned of in REVELATION 2:9 KJV and REVELATION 3:9 KJV - the LIARS who say they are Jews but are not, and do lie, and are of the synagogue of Satan.

They have hijacked and usurped the identity of real Jews over 4000 years ago and are in fact the Babylonian Radhanites, (that's another video for later). The Harvesting of Adrenochrome is also NOT mentioned in this disclosure, nor the Satanic Ritual Sodomy preceding these murders. These "Fake Jews" are the one's here brilliantly compiled into a most impressive documentary that leads us to the current " leaked" Chabad Lubervitch worldwide HQ Synagogue in New York City being raided recently (January 2024), uncovering massive tunnel systems beneath the Synagogue exposing child rape, murder and extensive trafficking under the Streets of New York City. Menachem Mendel Schneeson is the Leader of this Satanic cult that has its roots in the ancient past going back well over 4000 years.

The recent raid on this Chabad Lubervitch worldwide HQ will go nowhere as will the Epstein Island Data Dump involving just about every famous Politician, actor and musician on the face of the earth. 40 million children go "missing" worldwide every year... please join the dots my friends.



MANKIND WILL NEVER BRING THESE SATANISTS' TO "JUSTICE".

THE ONLY TIME THIS WILL CEASE WILL BE THE MOMENT JESUS RETURNS AT HIS SECOND COMING.

(KJV)

ROMANS 12:19

19 Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.

KJV

LEVITICUS 18:21

21 And thou shalt not let any of thy seed pass through the fire to Molech, neither shalt thou profane the name of thy God: I am the LORD.





KJV

JEREMIAH 19:5-6

5 They have built also the high places of Baal, to burn their sons with fire for burnt offerings unto Baal, which I commanded not, nor spake it, neither came it into my mind:

6 Therefore, behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that this place shall no more be called Tophet, nor The valley of the son of Hinnom, but The valley of slaughter.





KJV

MATTHEW 18:6



