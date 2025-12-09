BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
OZ. THE WORLDWIDE BETA TEST FOR AN INTERNATIONAL BOLSHEVIK TAKEOVER
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
95 views • 20 hours ago

OZ. THE WORLDWIDE BETA TEST FOR AN INTERNATIONAL BOLSHEVIK TAKEOVER

Hey folks, this will most likely BE OUR LAST VIDEO, because today the 10th of December 2025, Australia is leading the world’s first NEW LAWS and new legislation of the UNDER 16 YEAR OLD SOCIAL MEDIA BAN, HERDING them into darker places on the internet…… the dark web…. Where the serious pedophiles hang.

The new law is also using Australian minors as the scapegoat to usher in the national DIGITAL ID / Communist NWO CHINESE SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE SYSTEM rollout on the 27th of December 2025, which requires over 16 Australian citizens to upload their personal biometric data to use many elements of the web… we will not comply.

We thank all that have viewed any of our video Documentaries over the past 4 1/2 years, or subbed to our chanel. Thank you all indeed. We hope some of the information might have helped you friends. We could not have published a single minute without our LORD JESUS who has allowed us to seek, study and research and prove all things, and to hold fast that which is good.

It’s an overwhelming time for sure as Matthew 24 takes hold across the planet. We encourage all to, if you haven’t already, get JESUS in your life while he still may be found.

Praying for you all that we all may be found worthy at JESUS second coming to be guests at his wedding supper of the Lamb. Amen.

IF you haven’t got a KJV Bible as yet, please access to one asap, and don’t let it out of your sight! Everything you need to know is in this Book. JESUS is the Word made flesh

Love in Christ JESUS


Peace

Out


KJV

1 CORINTHIANS 14:8-9

8 For if the trumpet give an uncertain sound, who shall prepare himself to the battle?

9 So likewise ye, except ye utter by the tongue words easy to be understood, how shall it be known what is spoken? for ye shall speak into the air.



Music (many thanks to the musicians) -


Programming / Coding / Hacking music vol.13 (AFTER REPAIR) - JimTV  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46VPN677cLI


STRANGE CARGO 02 / Mysterious electro space music - Resomat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zODEWuJ2EjM


Programming / Coding / Hacking music vol.10 (PEACEFUL MIND) - JimTV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTvkT6Q_CwI


Special prayers for ~Lorie, who has attacked every video we have ever published. May she find truth in her life.




Keywords
godjesus christevilcommunismtruthnoahide lawainwonew world orderzionismsatanicsatanismkjvgoodted gundersonthe mark of the beastfake jewsdigital prisonsynagogue of satandigital idkjv holy biblecommunism is satanismai surveillanceaustralian under 16 year old social media bancommunist australia
