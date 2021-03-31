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The Lifeforce is Being Drained out of Them -Re-Edit
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40 views • March 31, 2021
In this video, Derrall expresses concern regarding how those who have been Affected by the Jab are being talked about.
(This video has been re-edited from a previous version as explained in My Confession:
https://www.brighteon.com/5c6410e5-51ba-4053-844d-aaf3b58f8af1)
Video Links:
Dr. Carrie Madej video:
"Human 2.0"? A Wake-Up Call To The World
https://odysee.com/@DrCarrieMadej:9/1350-04-Human-2.0-A-Wake-Up-Call-To-The-World-(V02):f
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny video:
Discussion with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://odysee.com/@DrCarrieMadej:9/discussion-with-dr-sherri-tenpenny:b
Derrick Broze video:
Derrick Broze: It's Time to Exit and Build #TheGreaterReset
https://odysee.com/@TheGreaterReset:4/Derrick-Broze-It%27s-Time-to-Exit-and-Build:c
David Icke.com website:
https://davidicke.com/
Fiftyplusfreedom videos:
https://fiftyplusfreedom.com/
This is a Spirit Battle video
https://www.brighteon.com/c8982229-7547-4eda-bd80-5fe7573e8567
There is NO FEAR in LOVE!
https://www.brighteon.com/f89b6e3c-946e-47bb-9ec5-08aadce8964a
(This video has been re-edited from a previous version as explained in My Confession:
https://www.brighteon.com/5c6410e5-51ba-4053-844d-aaf3b58f8af1)
Video Links:
Dr. Carrie Madej video:
"Human 2.0"? A Wake-Up Call To The World
https://odysee.com/@DrCarrieMadej:9/1350-04-Human-2.0-A-Wake-Up-Call-To-The-World-(V02):f
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny video:
Discussion with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://odysee.com/@DrCarrieMadej:9/discussion-with-dr-sherri-tenpenny:b
Derrick Broze video:
Derrick Broze: It's Time to Exit and Build #TheGreaterReset
https://odysee.com/@TheGreaterReset:4/Derrick-Broze-It%27s-Time-to-Exit-and-Build:c
David Icke.com website:
https://davidicke.com/
Fiftyplusfreedom videos:
https://fiftyplusfreedom.com/
This is a Spirit Battle video
https://www.brighteon.com/c8982229-7547-4eda-bd80-5fe7573e8567
There is NO FEAR in LOVE!
https://www.brighteon.com/f89b6e3c-946e-47bb-9ec5-08aadce8964a
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