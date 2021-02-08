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There is NO FEAR in LOVE!
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23 views • February 08, 2021
The world around us is based on cold-blooded fear of an unknown that does not exist.
We need to stay in love.
We need to send love to our enemies.
~~~
Bible References:
There is NO FEAR in LOVE!
1 John 4:18
"Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you"
Matthew 5:44
"Love your enemies and do good to those who hate you"
Luke 6:27
~~~
Affirmations:
I am swimming in an ocean of energy!
I am Divinely Guided!
~~~
Website References:
David Icke
https://davidicke.com/
HeartMath Institute
https://www.heartmath.org/
~~~
We need to stay in love.
We need to send love to our enemies.
~~~
Bible References:
There is NO FEAR in LOVE!
1 John 4:18
"Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you"
Matthew 5:44
"Love your enemies and do good to those who hate you"
Luke 6:27
~~~
Affirmations:
I am swimming in an ocean of energy!
I am Divinely Guided!
~~~
Website References:
David Icke
https://davidicke.com/
HeartMath Institute
https://www.heartmath.org/
~~~
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