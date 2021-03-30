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My Confession
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21 views • March 30, 2021
In this video, Derrall confesses to something that has changed in his life. He also shares about a new project he is working on.
Supporting References:
Are Aliens Demons? Evidence for a Spiritual Interpretation of Alien Contact - Guy Malone
https://odysee.com/@Alien_Abduction:b/gGamIzi3K5M:0
The Unwanted Piece of the UFO Puzzle
https://odysee.com/@Alien_Abduction:b/aXKTorUiRv0:f
Chuck Missler - Return of The Nephilim - UFO's - Aliens - Bible
https://www.brighteon.com/9d7c3968-0b09-4ad4-a845-71350a7ff9a4
Supporting References:
Are Aliens Demons? Evidence for a Spiritual Interpretation of Alien Contact - Guy Malone
https://odysee.com/@Alien_Abduction:b/gGamIzi3K5M:0
The Unwanted Piece of the UFO Puzzle
https://odysee.com/@Alien_Abduction:b/aXKTorUiRv0:f
Chuck Missler - Return of The Nephilim - UFO's - Aliens - Bible
https://www.brighteon.com/9d7c3968-0b09-4ad4-a845-71350a7ff9a4
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