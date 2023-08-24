Create New Account
Boiler & thermostat EMF - Dirty Electricity ---------------- (Part1)
The other devices that didn't detect much also have their strengths, they are not uselessthey are more useful for different things. All devices have pros and cons.
The radio's and Esmog Spion arn't always the best.

To see how the ME3851A, Trifield TF2 and several other EMF meters react to this source, watch this video:
https://www.brighteon.com/30201dce-60da-49bc-af33-e8c4fa484468

Esmog Spion (new model):
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/

Sony ICF-P26:
https://www.sony.com/electronics/radios/icf-p26

Tecsun PL-310ET:
https://www.banggood.com/Tecsun-PL-310ET-Full-Band-Digital-Demodulator-FM-AM-SW-LW-Stereo-Radio-Receiver-p-1254466.html?rmmds=search&cur_warehouse=CN

Dirty Electricity EMI Meter:
https://www.trifield.com/product/em100/
 https://greenwavefilters.com/dirty-electricity-meter/

Cornet ED88T:
https://www.radmeters.com/Cornet-ED88TPlus5G2.html
 https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-754-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html#/124-modele-standard

BK Precision 2709B:
This is a budget multimeter. Good multimeters cost a lot. Fluke seems to be the best brand, but it is expensive, and just for measuring body voltage this BK Precision is fine, just know that it has flaws like all multimeters in this price range. Also know that a too cheap multimeter won't be able to do it (measuring body voltage).
https://www.tequipment.net/BK2709B.html

This video is an edited re-upload from a video posted in February 2018.

