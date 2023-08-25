Thermostat & boiler EMF experiments --------- (Part 2)

Cable: https://www.geotellurique.fr/31-cables-blindesor: https://www.vitalitools.nl/snoeren
How to make/buy a "Buzz Stick":
https://www.brighteon.com/111ba73a-7c86-4baa-a7b5-e7d22f5fbd92
There is a new version of the Esmog Spion on the market:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/
The grey meter i used (seen at 1:16) is based on this:
040424-1 Elektrosmog Detector (came in Elektor Magazine June 2005).
Links can be found here:
https://www.es-forum.com/Elektrosmog-Detector-040424-1-td4035203.html
https://stralingsleed.nl/blog/de-biokabel-of-beschermende-kabel-voor-elektrogevoeligen/
