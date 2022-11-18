Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Best EMF meters Part 6/13 (Electric 3) -- 12 devices versus pulsing thermostat cable --
147 views
channel image
Merializer
Published 10 days ago |

Timestamps:

0:22 DT-1130
0:52 Fuyi Fy876
1:32 Greenlee GT-16
1:56 Cornet ED88T
2:55 Cemprotec 34
3:29 Erickhill RT-100
4:21 GQ-EMF-390-V2
5:14 Trifield TF2 (standard mode)
6:02 Trifield TF2 (weighted mode)
7:33 EMFields PF5 Pocket
8:53 Gigahertz ME3851A
14:37 Esmog Spion
15:13 Esmog Spion 5G
15:42 Results preface
15:48 Results

If you want to buy an EMF meter, I highly recommend to watch ALL the videos in this series before making a final conclusion and decision.

Keywords
emfelectricemrelectric fieldsmeteremicornetmeasurementdirty electricitypocketgigahertzemf-390me3851aesmog spiondt-1130erickhillcemproteced88ttrifieldrt-100emfieldspf5greenleegt-16fuyi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket