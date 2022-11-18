Best EMF meters Part 6/13 (Electric 3) -- 12 devices versus pulsing thermostat cable

Timestamps:
0:22 DT-1130
0:52 Fuyi Fy876
1:32 Greenlee GT-16
1:56 Cornet ED88T
2:55 Cemprotec 34
3:29 Erickhill RT-100
4:21 GQ-EMF-390-V2
5:14 Trifield TF2 (standard mode)
6:02 Trifield TF2 (weighted mode)
7:33 EMFields PF5 Pocket
8:53 Gigahertz ME3851A
14:37 Esmog Spion
15:13 Esmog Spion 5G
15:42 Results preface
15:48 Results
If you want to buy an EMF meter, I highly recommend to watch ALL the videos in this series before making a final conclusion and decision.
