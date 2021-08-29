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BROKEN WEBSITE EXPOSES USERS SPARKING CIVIL WAR
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75 views • August 29, 2021
Just when you think the great skate park fire of 2021 couldn't get any worse, it now turns out the breach is so bad... 24,000+ email accounts were exposed, and worse, it's possible to hijack new user registration accounts.
Timcast doesn't seem to want to fix his shit and security researcher Troy Hunt doesn't seem to consider the matter of 24k+ leaked emails to be important probably because it doesn't align with his political preferences.
Looking forward to that 4+ hour review of a 2 minute video again by Brighteon. Yes, every frame of private data is obscured because I have more of an ethical consideration for Tim's subscribers than he has.
Shoutout to the anonymous Discord user who made the thumbnail!
"Quirky Dog" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Scheming Weasel (faster version)" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Scheming Weasel (slower version)" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Follow-up video:
https://www.brighteon.com/a3e7c9c7-7c0d-4576-b4ae-6864d5532706
Previous video:
https://www.brighteon.com/4b771aa9-4e1c-4ac0-a01d-2f9f49dd9dba
Timcast doesn't seem to want to fix his shit and security researcher Troy Hunt doesn't seem to consider the matter of 24k+ leaked emails to be important probably because it doesn't align with his political preferences.
Looking forward to that 4+ hour review of a 2 minute video again by Brighteon. Yes, every frame of private data is obscured because I have more of an ethical consideration for Tim's subscribers than he has.
Shoutout to the anonymous Discord user who made the thumbnail!
"Quirky Dog" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Scheming Weasel (faster version)" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Scheming Weasel (slower version)" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Follow-up video:
https://www.brighteon.com/a3e7c9c7-7c0d-4576-b4ae-6864d5532706
Previous video:
https://www.brighteon.com/4b771aa9-4e1c-4ac0-a01d-2f9f49dd9dba
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