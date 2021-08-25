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PRIVACY-HATING WEBSITE CLEARS LOGS, FORGETS ONE RANDOM DUDE
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38 views • August 25, 2021
Dude, just hire an InfoSec developer already. Or at least a web dev who knows what file permissions are. The public shouldn't even be able to access the log to begin with.
Follow-up video:
https://www.brighteon.com/a6d4933b-956a-41f4-a38e-56455632518f
Previous video:
https://www.brighteon.com/13453ceb-9b33-422f-a834-70486efc7e94
Follow-up video:
https://www.brighteon.com/a6d4933b-956a-41f4-a38e-56455632518f
Previous video:
https://www.brighteon.com/13453ceb-9b33-422f-a834-70486efc7e94
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