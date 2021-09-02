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#FixTheExploit #BeanieGate Timcast BREAKS law, FAILS to notify users of data BREACH
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140 views • September 02, 2021
Next BeanieGate video:
https://www.brighteon.com/0b99b78d-efae-43a8-91ac-32dfe3be0782
It's day ten of Timcast's crew not fixing their shit as it's now confirmed 25k+ emails have been EXPOSED on the internet. The hijack exploit is still a thing.
If you care about people's data being exposed or you're feeling mad, repost this video @Timcast with the tags #FixTheExploit #BeanieGate. It's nigh time this exploit stops now.
Shoutout to the anonymous Discord user who made the thumbnail!
"Sneaky Snitch" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Previous video:
https://www.brighteon.com/a6d4933b-956a-41f4-a38e-56455632518f
https://www.brighteon.com/0b99b78d-efae-43a8-91ac-32dfe3be0782
It's day ten of Timcast's crew not fixing their shit as it's now confirmed 25k+ emails have been EXPOSED on the internet. The hijack exploit is still a thing.
If you care about people's data being exposed or you're feeling mad, repost this video @Timcast with the tags #FixTheExploit #BeanieGate. It's nigh time this exploit stops now.
Shoutout to the anonymous Discord user who made the thumbnail!
"Sneaky Snitch" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Previous video:
https://www.brighteon.com/a6d4933b-956a-41f4-a38e-56455632518f
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