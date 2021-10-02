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Just say NO! To a HAND ME DOWN World.
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622 views • October 02, 2021
correction: Amazingpolly.net (not .com) Video link re Doug Ford: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8QClDbzxpt22/
Barbara Loe Fisher https://www.nvic.org/
Other links shown in clips as follows:
https://www.vaxlonghaulers.com/
https://nomoresilence.world/
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-234-rise-of-the-resistance/
https://www.brighteon.com/5d8c7a71-b135-4ccc-b423-40125ac8b0b8
https://www.brighteon.com/d2953c6b-213b-4365-ac41-c5db30e33d73
https://www.brighteon.com/6e17f8e8-19b8-43bb-a0fe-aefdcbf66486
https://www.brighteon.com/95385145-c321-4e0d-a146-669932a73786
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6cpPDCgJiZZO/
Barbara Loe Fisher https://www.nvic.org/
Other links shown in clips as follows:
https://www.vaxlonghaulers.com/
https://nomoresilence.world/
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-234-rise-of-the-resistance/
https://www.brighteon.com/5d8c7a71-b135-4ccc-b423-40125ac8b0b8
https://www.brighteon.com/d2953c6b-213b-4365-ac41-c5db30e33d73
https://www.brighteon.com/6e17f8e8-19b8-43bb-a0fe-aefdcbf66486
https://www.brighteon.com/95385145-c321-4e0d-a146-669932a73786
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6cpPDCgJiZZO/
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