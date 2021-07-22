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Dr Charles Hoffe discussing undetected micro-blood clots that form after mRNA vaccinations
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879 views • July 22, 2021
A Canadian doctor demands further study into the link between Covid-19 vaccines and blood clots after his research found clots in a majority of vaccinated patients, some of whom he says could be dead within three years.
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