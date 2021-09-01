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Dr Christiane Northrup - Shedding Light on Shedding Inoculations Particularly in Women
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883 views • September 01, 2021
Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon talks with Doctor Christiane Northrup on a very necessary caution to do with shedding and particularly focusing on women. There is some very alarming information coming from this prominent and highly regarded doctor.
Even though this talk is talking to women, men should understand the shedding reality also.
Dr Northrup also gives the recipe for making your own HCQ or more to the point Quercetin and Mike shares another top idea.
Credit Brighteon Conversations, Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams & Dr Christiane Northrup
www.brighteon.com
www.drnorthrup.com
Even though this talk is talking to women, men should understand the shedding reality also.
Dr Northrup also gives the recipe for making your own HCQ or more to the point Quercetin and Mike shares another top idea.
Credit Brighteon Conversations, Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams & Dr Christiane Northrup
www.brighteon.com
www.drnorthrup.com
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