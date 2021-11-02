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Exclusive Vaxxed 2 Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [Aug 9, 2017]
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99 views • November 02, 2021
Mike Adams interviews the producers of the film Vaxxed 2, the follow up to the explosive film Vaxxed.
Polly Tommey, producer of the famous documentary, Vaxxed has been banned from Australia.
If that sounds quite insane - it is.
Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed
https://www.brighteon.com/3736ec80-b4ba-456f-83ff-4c720644b122
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvD3EjvdIwmK/
'Vaxxed II - The People's Truth' Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [09.08.2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CuzGgw4Bj8BN/
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth [06.11.2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WXyTFUHWU02E/
'Vaxxed' A 'Controversial' Vaccine Movie Banned by Netflix & Apple [09.06.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVdoBcVKlvSm/
12.04.2016 Vaxxed Robert De Niro on Pulling 'Vaxxed' From Tribeca Film Festival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eHZVqDbdEc
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UqfxZ3WBOglo/
March 29, 2016 Why Robert De Niro Promoted - then Pulled - Anti-Vaccine Documentary
Apr 12 -- Tribeca Enterprises chair and co-founder Jane Rosenthal and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro discuss why anti-vaccine documentary "Vaxxed" was pulled from the Tribeca Film Festival lineup on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-robert-niro-promoted-then-154042514.html
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11137248/
https://www.vaxxed2.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/1e546fe1-f5e4-454d-bcd2-8614980df4b6
August 9, 2017 Exclusive Vaxxed 2 Producers Release Devastating Information To The World
Polly Tommey, producer of the famous documentary, Vaxxed has been banned from Australia.
If that sounds quite insane - it is.
https://www.brighteon.com/ee18c61d-22f0-413e-8524-b92f13d16d7e
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
Polly Tommey, producer of the famous documentary, Vaxxed has been banned from Australia.
If that sounds quite insane - it is.
Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed
https://www.brighteon.com/3736ec80-b4ba-456f-83ff-4c720644b122
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvD3EjvdIwmK/
'Vaxxed II - The People's Truth' Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [09.08.2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CuzGgw4Bj8BN/
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth [06.11.2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WXyTFUHWU02E/
'Vaxxed' A 'Controversial' Vaccine Movie Banned by Netflix & Apple [09.06.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVdoBcVKlvSm/
12.04.2016 Vaxxed Robert De Niro on Pulling 'Vaxxed' From Tribeca Film Festival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eHZVqDbdEc
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UqfxZ3WBOglo/
March 29, 2016 Why Robert De Niro Promoted - then Pulled - Anti-Vaccine Documentary
Apr 12 -- Tribeca Enterprises chair and co-founder Jane Rosenthal and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro discuss why anti-vaccine documentary "Vaxxed" was pulled from the Tribeca Film Festival lineup on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-robert-niro-promoted-then-154042514.html
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11137248/
https://www.vaxxed2.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/1e546fe1-f5e4-454d-bcd2-8614980df4b6
August 9, 2017 Exclusive Vaxxed 2 Producers Release Devastating Information To The World
Polly Tommey, producer of the famous documentary, Vaxxed has been banned from Australia.
If that sounds quite insane - it is.
https://www.brighteon.com/ee18c61d-22f0-413e-8524-b92f13d16d7e
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
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