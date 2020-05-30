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Vaxxed II Producers Release Devastating Information To The World.
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199 views • May 30, 2020
Oct 28, 2019.
Mike Adams interviews the producers of the film #Vaxxed II, the follow up to the explosive film #Vaxxed.
Producers:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ... executive producer
Dawna Shuman ... associate producer
Polly Tommey ... executive producer
Tobias Tommey ... producer
Director: Brian Burrowes
Cast
Del Matthew Bigtree
Brian Hooker
Suzanne Humphries
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Polly Tommey
Andrew Wakefield
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11137248/
https://www.vaxxed2.com/
#Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed
13 apr 2016 https://www.infowars.com/robert-de-niro-on-vaxxed-the-movie-is-something-that-people-should-see/
23 aug 2016 https://www.infowars.com/the-film-vaxxed-could-be-outlawed-in-california-if-this-bill-passes/
09 aug 2017 https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
https://www.infowars.com/?s=Vaxxed%20%20The%20People%20Truth
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
Mike Adams interviews the producers of the film #Vaxxed II, the follow up to the explosive film #Vaxxed.
Producers:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ... executive producer
Dawna Shuman ... associate producer
Polly Tommey ... executive producer
Tobias Tommey ... producer
Director: Brian Burrowes
Cast
Del Matthew Bigtree
Brian Hooker
Suzanne Humphries
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Polly Tommey
Andrew Wakefield
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11137248/
https://www.vaxxed2.com/
#Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed
13 apr 2016 https://www.infowars.com/robert-de-niro-on-vaxxed-the-movie-is-something-that-people-should-see/
23 aug 2016 https://www.infowars.com/the-film-vaxxed-could-be-outlawed-in-california-if-this-bill-passes/
09 aug 2017 https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
https://www.infowars.com/?s=Vaxxed%20%20The%20People%20Truth
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-interview-with-vaxxed-producer-who-was-banned-from-australia/
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