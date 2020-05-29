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Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe
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162 views • May 29, 2020
True story of Corruption and Fraud in the CDC.
1h 31min | Documentary | 6 April 2017 (Germany)
A documentary alleging that the CDC, the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens, destroyed data on their 2004 study that allegedly showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed
https://vaxxedthemovie.com/
1h 31min | Documentary | 6 April 2017 (Germany)
A documentary alleging that the CDC, the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens, destroyed data on their 2004 study that allegedly showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaxxed
https://vaxxedthemovie.com/
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