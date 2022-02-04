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Black Star Superplume Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 05: February 03, 2022
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2443 views • February 04, 2022
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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The key here is that each of these 4-week periods included aftershocks from 8-mag quakes (Rat Island Quake* was downgraded to a 7.9 by the USBS), while we see none of those for the 2021 orbit cycle in Week’s 46-49. So far we have two of the 6-mag quakes (6.0 Indonesia and 6.5 Peru) on the map striking at near the 100-K depth.
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We are looking at an unprecedented seismic pattern with elevated numbers of 5 and 6-magnitude earthquake events with zero connected to any large-magnitude (7-8-mag) earthquake events. This is the first cluster of four harmonic tremors on the Indonesia side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone that have struck together (if memory serves) since the Project Black Star Investigation started in January 2011.
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28-Year-Old Woman Severely Injured by Vax Shares Tragic Tale of Vaccine Regret: “I Believed This Would Protect Us and The People Around Us”
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/28-year-old-woman-severely-injured-by-vax-shares-tragic-tale-of-vaccine-regret-i-believed-this-would-protect-us-and-the-people-around-us/
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Shock Photo: Over 60 Illegals Found Inside Tractor-Trailer
Submitted by Richard
https://www.newswars.com/shock-photo-over-60-illegals-found-inside-tractor-trailer/
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
The key here is that each of these 4-week periods included aftershocks from 8-mag quakes (Rat Island Quake* was downgraded to a 7.9 by the USBS), while we see none of those for the 2021 orbit cycle in Week’s 46-49. So far we have two of the 6-mag quakes (6.0 Indonesia and 6.5 Peru) on the map striking at near the 100-K depth.
--
We are looking at an unprecedented seismic pattern with elevated numbers of 5 and 6-magnitude earthquake events with zero connected to any large-magnitude (7-8-mag) earthquake events. This is the first cluster of four harmonic tremors on the Indonesia side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone that have struck together (if memory serves) since the Project Black Star Investigation started in January 2011.
--
28-Year-Old Woman Severely Injured by Vax Shares Tragic Tale of Vaccine Regret: “I Believed This Would Protect Us and The People Around Us”
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/28-year-old-woman-severely-injured-by-vax-shares-tragic-tale-of-vaccine-regret-i-believed-this-would-protect-us-and-the-people-around-us/
--
Shock Photo: Over 60 Illegals Found Inside Tractor-Trailer
Submitted by Richard
https://www.newswars.com/shock-photo-over-60-illegals-found-inside-tractor-trailer/
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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