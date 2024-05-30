Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stagflation: Bad News For The $
channel image
Son of the Republic
699 Subscribers
20 views
Published a day ago

WATCH:

Goodbye Dollar — Hello CBDC

The U.S. Dollar Is Going Down


The full segment is linked below.


Morris Invest | The Fed Just Admitted The Truth & You Better Get Ready (30 May 2024)

https://youtu.be/B7-8nZtNQv4

Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reservejoe bidengoldinterest ratesilverreal estateinflationdystopiabanksterreal moneycentral bankcurrency warsound moneycommoditybanking cartelstagflationcurrency debasementbidenflationbidenomicscurrency devaluationprecious metalclayton morrisreal asset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket