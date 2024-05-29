Goodbye Dollar — Hello CBDC

The U.S. Dollar Is Going Down

* The $ as we know it is about to change forever.

* It’s losing its strength and dominance as the world’s principal reserve currency.

* This is making way for the introduction of a Central Bank Digital Currency.

* CBDC is being promoted as an alternative to replace the American monetary system.

* That would pose substantial risks re: the privacy and independence of a traditional currency system.





Morris Invest | Say Goodbye To The U.S. Dollar As We Know It (29 May 2024)

https://youtu.be/eRKfHEbbM_Y