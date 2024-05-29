Goodbye Dollar — Hello CBDC

* The $ as we know it is about to change forever.
* It’s losing its strength and dominance as the world’s principal reserve currency.
* This is making way for the introduction of a Central Bank Digital Currency.
* CBDC is being promoted as an alternative to replace the American monetary system.
* That would pose substantial risks re: the privacy and independence of a traditional currency system.
The full segment is linked below.
Morris Invest | Say Goodbye To The U.S. Dollar As We Know It (29 May 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.