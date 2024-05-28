Create New Account
The U.S. Dollar Is Going Down
Son of the Republic
Stagflation, Hard Landings & Commodity Super-Squeezes

* The U.S. economy is caught between a rock and hard place.

* The Fed is screwed and they know it.

* They just admitted that the $ will change significantly over the next few months.

* All of this comes as investors will dive deep into commodities and the $ is further devalued.


The full segment is linked below.


Morris Invest | The Fed Just Admitted The U.S. Dollar Is Going Down In A Big Way (28 May 2024)

https://youtu.be/VntDrpTrSQ0

