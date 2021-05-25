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75) Magda Havas - Anomalias da moda? (5G e pandemia)
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45 views • May 25, 2021
Fonte e créditos:
One Radio Network - "Electro Radiation Happening", April 27, 2020 by Patrick Timpone interviews Dr Madga Havas: https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/one-radio-network/electro-radiation-happening-SOXDuLUI8C2/
Site da Magda Havas:
Magda Havas discusses 5G and radio frequency radiation biological effects with Patrick Timpone in this | April 28, 2020:
https://magdahavas.com/5g-and-mm-waves/patrick-timpone-interviews-magda-havas-on-one-radio-network-on-5g-in-u-s/
Mais:
https://magdahavas.com/category/5g-and-mm-waves/
https://magdahavas.com/5g-and-mm-waves/dr-daryl-wolfe-interviews-dr-magda-havas-about-5g/
https://magdahavas.com/5g-and-mm-waves/key-concerns-about-health-effects-of-5g-and-wireless-smart-technology/
5G Connection With Dr. Magda Havas | 13/05/2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BY9wNMFXzJc
50) Klinghardt - Tecnologia destruindo a biologia: https://www.brighteon.com/8ce4e942-42de-47c0-9ecb-e7d373d3ce33
26) Claire Edwards: electricidade, gripe e conexão: https://www.brighteon.com/5063a67e-8c6a-48eb-88b6-6ad93f5e15a5
23) O que realmente se passa no mundo? https://www.brighteon.com/162d4346-8710-4f5c-826b-f1ba9e07b03b
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
One Radio Network - "Electro Radiation Happening", April 27, 2020 by Patrick Timpone interviews Dr Madga Havas: https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/one-radio-network/electro-radiation-happening-SOXDuLUI8C2/
Site da Magda Havas:
Magda Havas discusses 5G and radio frequency radiation biological effects with Patrick Timpone in this | April 28, 2020:
https://magdahavas.com/5g-and-mm-waves/patrick-timpone-interviews-magda-havas-on-one-radio-network-on-5g-in-u-s/
Mais:
https://magdahavas.com/category/5g-and-mm-waves/
https://magdahavas.com/5g-and-mm-waves/dr-daryl-wolfe-interviews-dr-magda-havas-about-5g/
https://magdahavas.com/5g-and-mm-waves/key-concerns-about-health-effects-of-5g-and-wireless-smart-technology/
5G Connection With Dr. Magda Havas | 13/05/2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BY9wNMFXzJc
50) Klinghardt - Tecnologia destruindo a biologia: https://www.brighteon.com/8ce4e942-42de-47c0-9ecb-e7d373d3ce33
26) Claire Edwards: electricidade, gripe e conexão: https://www.brighteon.com/5063a67e-8c6a-48eb-88b6-6ad93f5e15a5
23) O que realmente se passa no mundo? https://www.brighteon.com/162d4346-8710-4f5c-826b-f1ba9e07b03b
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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