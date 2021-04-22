Mr. Mike Adams, Re: 7 years of tribulation

Mr. Mike Adams, you mentioned in some of your videos that you are studying the Bible, I do encourage you on this Path. In another video you also stated that you have a "Mentor", and more recently you briefly spoke about "Seven Years of Tribulation".I have studied the Bible for a very long time, there is nothing at all in the Scriptures that could validate the belief in "Seven Years of Tribulation". Your "Mentor" is taking advantage of the fact that you are just beginning to read the Bible, to indoctrinate you with pernicious teachings. Be wary of such a person who is using the Bible in this manner, this is a Book written with the innocent Blood o! of the Prophets, of Christ and of the Saints.This is a known fact that since the Church was created nearly 2,000 years ago, there were Persecutions. Christ himself was persecuted, tortured and killed. Here is what he told his Disciples:Matthew 5:10Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.11 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.John 15:20Remember the word that I said unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you; if they have kept my saying, they will keep yours also.In Israel and through out the Roman Empire, for as long as the Early Church lasted, its members were persecuted, they surely went through great Tribulations.Romans 835 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?36 As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.The Early Church has long disappeared, Today we have a great Number of Churches, Ministries and Denominations all claiming to be the sole true Church.At this point in time, all that can be done is to:1) become a spiritual Archeologist and dig deep in the Bible to uncover the Truth.2) pray to receive heavenly Guidance and Revelation.3) repent of all the Abominations that are being committed in the "Churches".4) let God, who is sovereign, decide the Fate of all these so called Churches, Ministries and Denominations!You are a very intelligent and articulate Individual, by the Grace of God you are a great Orator, I hope you will continue on the right Path and use your Talents to serve God.Related Studies which are posted on Brighteon:The Two Witnesses, their Dead Bodies' Spoils were divided:The Two Witnesses were killed during the War with Gog and Magog.Two Witnesses - Two Churches1,000 Year Reign with ChristTo him who overcomes I will give power to eat of the tree of life