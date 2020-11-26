Revelation 2:17 To him who overcomes I will give to eat of the Tree of Life

Revelation 12:10 And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night.11 And THEY OVERCAME HIM by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and THEY LOVED NOT THEIR LIVES UNTO THE DEATH.This is a very important passage which will allow us to understand in what sense the word "overcome" is used through out the Book of Revelation. Believers of the Early Church remained faithful, they kept the word of their Testimony unto Death and never rejected Christ. Their Faith in Christ was much more valuable to them then their own lives. They "overcame" the Devil by suffering the ultimate Sacrifice of Martyrdom.Revelation 2:10 ... be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.11 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that OVERCOMETH shall not be hurt of the second death.In the above passage Believers are exhorted to be faithful unto death in order to overcome. Just as in the verses of Revelation 12 in the beginning of this Study, the word "overcome" is again associated with Martyrdom.Revelation 6:9 ... I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?11 And WHITE ROBES were given unto every one of them...Revelation 3:5He that OVERCOMETH, the same shall be clothed in WHITE RAIMENT; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life, but I will confess his name before my Father, and before his angels.Just as in Revelation 6:10 the Martyrs were given White Robes, in Revelation 3:5 Christ declared that he who "overcame" shall be clothed in White Raiment. One more time the word "overcome" is associated with Martyrdom.The next time you will be reading the Book of Revelation and come across the verses I pasted below, make sure to properly assign to the word "overcome" the meaning that has been revealed by the Holy Spirit of God.Revelation 2:7He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the tree of life, which is in the midst of the paradise of God.Revelation 2:17He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the hidden manna, and will give him a white stone, and in the stone a new name written, which no man knoweth saving he that receiveth it.Revelation 2:26And he that overcometh, and keepeth my works unto the end, to him will I give power over the nations:27 And he shall rule them with a rod of iron; as the vessels of a potter shall they be broken to shivers: even as I received of my Father.Revelation 3:12Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God, and he shall go no more out: and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name.Revelation 3:21To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne.Revelation 21:7He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: