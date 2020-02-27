1,000 Year Reign with Christ (Revelation 20:4)

We have heard a lot of explanations from diverse Christian Ministries concerning the "1000 Years Reign of Christ", (this is not correct the proper formulation is 1000 Years Reign WITH Christ). It is necessary to establish if any of these interpretations truly reflect what the Holy Spirit revealed to the Churches through the Scriptures.In our quest of the truth, let's take the time to pray the Lord and ask Him for understanding and guidance. With humility and a sincere heart may all of us hear what the Holy Spirit is saying to the Churches. Before buying expensive books and videos from prophetic teachers, all Christians should read, meditate, study, and analyze the sacred texts of the Bible to find the Truth. When we specifically read the main verses of the Bookof Revelation that refer to the 1000 years reign with Christ, Saint John clearly indicates this is only related to the Martyrs who were smitten for the witness of Jesus and for the word of God.Rv:20:4 to 6:And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon theirforeheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years. But the rest of the dead lived not again until the thousand years were finished. This is the first resurrection. Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection: on such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with him a thousand years."...be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life. He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death."The vision of Saint John is clear, he saw the Souls of the Martyrs in Christ come to life to reign a thousand years with the Lord. This prophetic Vision also explains how these faithful witnesses of Christ overcame to have part in the first resurrection and to receive the Crown of Life:Rv:12: 10 to 12: And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night. And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.These are important details of the Revelation, the Martyrs who reigned with Christ did not receive the mark of the Beast and did not worship the Beast. On the contrary these Priests of God who reigned with Christ, overcame the Devil with the Blood of the Lamb and by the world of theirtestimony. They overcome the Beast and reigned with Christ, they were faithful, they did not love "their lives unto the death" and they suffered the ultimate sacrifice of Martyrdom. When we will finally receive the full understanding and the Revelation of what it really means to reign with Christ, the words of the Apostles will bring strength and power to our own testimony in the proclamation of the Kingdom of God and the Salvation of Christ. "He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches".2Tm:2: 11 to 13: It is a faithful saying: For if we be dead with him, we shall also live with him: IF WE SUFFER , WE SHALL ALSO REIGN WITH HIM: if we deny him, he also will deny us: If we believe not, yet he abideth faithful: he cannot deny himself.Rv:1:5: And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness,and the first begotten of the dead, and THE PRINCE OF THE KINGS OF THE EARTH. Unto him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood,:6: And HATH MADE US KINGS AND PRIESTS unto God and his Father;to him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. AmenRv:5:10: And HAST MADE US UNTO OUR GOD KINGS AND PRIESTS: AND WE SHALL REIGN ON THE EARTH.Related Study:The Souls of them that were beheaded for the testimony of Jesus