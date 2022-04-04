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MEET THE THE NEW WORLD ORDER PUPPETS HOLDING YOU TO RANSOM! THERE ALL FAKE WANABEE ZIONIST ANTICHRIST FAUX JEWS!
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141 views • April 04, 2022
USA OR RUSSIA - WHO IS TELLING THE TRUTH - https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0TRpYMHBNej/
THE FIRST CASUALTY IN WAR IS THE TRUTH - SCOTT RITTER - https://www.brighteon.com/3c14b90d-1e0e-4f83-a82f-967d902ed765
SCOTT RITTER SPEAKS TO DR REINER FUELLMICH RUSSIA HAS ALREADY WON THE NWO AND THE CABAL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnpZndYTvVJe/
WAR CRIMES! - https://www.brighteon.com/3db143a4-d765-4a8d-83da-c4685e0ac778
SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/
Dr. Ariyana Love – UKR Biolabs, ethnic cleansing of the western world & Doherty Institute - https://www.brighteon.com/f28d768d-3d68-4b29-a9b0-95b2c5549564
BEWARE!!!!!!! - THE ROAD TO FAME! - https://www.brighteon.com/ce8769f0-21e7-49a2-a58a-933943c3cb0c
THE FIRST CASUALTY IN WAR IS THE TRUTH - SCOTT RITTER - https://www.brighteon.com/3c14b90d-1e0e-4f83-a82f-967d902ed765
SCOTT RITTER SPEAKS TO DR REINER FUELLMICH RUSSIA HAS ALREADY WON THE NWO AND THE CABAL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnpZndYTvVJe/
WAR CRIMES! - https://www.brighteon.com/3db143a4-d765-4a8d-83da-c4685e0ac778
SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/
Dr. Ariyana Love – UKR Biolabs, ethnic cleansing of the western world & Doherty Institute - https://www.brighteon.com/f28d768d-3d68-4b29-a9b0-95b2c5549564
BEWARE!!!!!!! - THE ROAD TO FAME! - https://www.brighteon.com/ce8769f0-21e7-49a2-a58a-933943c3cb0c
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