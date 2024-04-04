Killing The Host

Create New Account
Published 19 hours ago

[Bidan] Is Strangling Our Energy Supply

* This is deliberate.

* Nothing is by mistake.

* He is intentionally destroying America.


Incompetence vs. Malevolence

* This regime’s actions cannot be explained away as incompetence, failures, errors etc.

* They are successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 4 April 2024

https://rumble.com/v4nf6sb-is-the-fbi-spying-on-whistleblowers-ep.-2222-04042024.html

Keywords
dan bonginojoe bidendestructiontakedownincompetenceenergy independencebidenflationbidenomicssprmalevolencestrategic petroleum reservestrategic oil reserve

