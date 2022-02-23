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DC Swamp-National Guard Braces for Trucker Convoy, The Coming Energy Shock, Ukraine: State of Emergency, Terral03 Banned-Censored from Brighteon Comments: 02.23.2022
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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2133 views • February 23, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Lawmakers request National Guard presence as American truckers prepare to protest in Washington, DC
Submitted by Richard
https://www.theblaze.com/news/national-guard-presence-truckers-protest-washington-dc
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The Coming Energy Shock
Submitted by Richard
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/02/energy-crisis-russia-gas/622884/
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Ukraine orders state of emergency
Submitted by Richard
https://www.rt.com/russia/550333-ukraine-state-emergency-announcement/
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Terral03.com Receives "You Have Been Banned from Brighteon" Comment Notification: February 23, 2022
Submitted by Terral
February 23, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/109ca666-c54f-457f-8e19-a6feb45d4d0a
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Situation Update, Feb 22, 2022 - Russia recognizes breakaway republics of Ukraine as U.S. tries to exploit the region for global war
Submitted by Terral
February 23, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/f28d5844-5a0d-4582-8bc9-2d1cc1aab650

==

Read the full Report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.

Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

More info at https://www.terral03.com

Contact Terral: [email protected]
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