Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ARDIS: LOBELIA Same Action as Nicotine to Cure COVID Symptoms. Why are they attacking NICOTINE? Exposing the MEDICAL CARTEL.
channel image
EnergyMe333
227 Subscribers
Shop now
1215 views
Published Yesterday

Lobelia Tincture has the EXACT same action as nicotine to cure covid and respiratory symptoms.  Nicotine is NOT addictive: https://www.brighteon.com/de4001fc-f9df-40ab-88e5-fff602e4d639

FULL PRESENTATION Ardis LIVE. The Blessed2Teach Show: Exposing the Medical Cartel. Dems Dark Money. B2T Show Apr 9, 2024

https://rumble.com/v4oh1zi-ardis-live.-exposing-the-medical-cartel.-dems-dark-money.-b2t-show-apr-9-20.html

Dr Ardis Show: https://thedrardisshow.com/

Free Resources: https://thedrardisshow.com/patient-resources

Learn All About Respiratory Healing and The ANTIDOTES:

Vaxx Healing Detox Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/29177a0c-2e10-4c58-afca-060d6c86a723?index=1

Nicotine Playlist. Why Did the FDA Lie About Nicotine? https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2d3f1f78-40bf-478a-83ef-d3c4c2eef3dd?index=1

More at www.EnergyMe333.com

BIOGRAPHY

Bryan Ardis, D.C. is a retired chiropractic and nutritionist and a remarkable voice for health freedom. Currently he is the CEO of ArdisLabs and host of the Dr. Ardis Show. "I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis



Keywords
vaccine injurynicotinefatiguecovidlobeliabryan ardisrespiratory symptomsvaxx fatigue

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket