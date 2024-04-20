ARDIS: LOBELIA Same Action as Nicotine to Cure COVID Symptoms. Why are they attacking NICOTINE? Exposing the MEDICAL CARTEL.

Lobelia Tincture has the EXACT same action as nicotine to cure covid and respiratory symptoms. Nicotine is NOT addictive: https://www.brighteon.com/de4001fc-f9df-40ab-88e5-fff602e4d639
FULL PRESENTATION Ardis LIVE. The Blessed2Teach Show: Exposing the Medical Cartel. Dems Dark Money. B2T Show Apr 9, 2024
https://rumble.com/v4oh1zi-ardis-live.-exposing-the-medical-cartel.-dems-dark-money.-b2t-show-apr-9-20.html
Dr Ardis Show: https://thedrardisshow.com/
Free Resources: https://thedrardisshow.com/patient-resources
Learn All About Respiratory Healing and The ANTIDOTES:
Vaxx Healing Detox Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/29177a0c-2e10-4c58-afca-060d6c86a723?index=1
Nicotine Playlist. Why Did the FDA Lie About Nicotine? https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2d3f1f78-40bf-478a-83ef-d3c4c2eef3dd?index=1
More at www.EnergyMe333.com
BIOGRAPHY
Bryan Ardis, D.C. is a retired chiropractic and nutritionist and a remarkable voice for health freedom. Currently he is the CEO of ArdisLabs and host of the Dr. Ardis Show. "I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
