Tobacco-Nicotine is NOT ADDICTIVE. Pyrazines, the ADDITIVES, are addictive. Dr. Bryan Ardis

"You have all been lied to. Tobacco plant-nicotine is NOT addictive. Pyrazines, the additives, are addictive." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
A study of pyrazines in cigarettes and how additives might be used to enhance tobacco addiction:
https://tobaccocontrol.bmj.com/content/25/4/444
PDF Version: https://tobaccocontrol.bmj.com/content/tobaccocontrol/25/4/444.full.pdf
Big Tobacco exective "Nicotine Is Not Addictive"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6B1q22R438
VanderbiltHealth.com. Psychiatry Journal. Nicotine Treatment for Alzheimers Disease, 2019
"Newhouse and others have repeatedly shown activating nicotinic receptors in the brain can improve cognition. " ~ https://discoveries.vanderbilthealth.com/2019/09/nicotine-to-treat-alzheimers-disease/
Effects of nicotinic stimulation on cognitive performance.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15018837/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471489203002030
The effects of nicotine on Parkinson's disease.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10857708/
A review of the effects of nicotine on schizophrenia
Nicotine seems to improve cognitive functions critically affected in schizophrenia.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18421928/
FULL SHOW
Episode - NICOTINE! UNDERSTANDING THE WEAPON AND THE TARGET!!!
https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-nicotine-understanding-the-weapon-and-the-target
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.