283) Claire Edwards and Barrie Trower on 5G (Sep. 16, 2022) - no subtitles

The latest on 5G with Barrie Trower and UN Whistleblower Claire Edwards. This interview took place on Friday, September 16, 2022.





The full interview subtitled in:

EN: https://www.brighteon.com/1c6b8849-83bf-4c35-91d7-a4e5f22e7960

FR: https://www.brighteon.com/3db41921-95b6-4d21-9740-a95790cc4081

PT: https://www.brighteon.com/15734f80-2cb7-4821-8674-6e92c0c6c5aa





Many thanks to John Kitson of 5G Awareness for arranging and recording the interview with Barrie, which is also available on John's 5G Awareness website at https://www.bitchute.com/video/MXGVQKWYoLPV/ . John also has Barrie Trower's documentation on his website at https://www.5gawareness.com/downloads/1390-2/.





For downloadable PDF transcript & summary: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/claire-edwards--barrie-trower-5g-is-a-weapon.html





