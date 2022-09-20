283) Claire Edwards and Barrie Trower on 5G (Sep. 16, 2022) - no subtitles

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The latest on 5G with Barrie Trower and UN Whistleblower Claire Edwards. This interview took place on Friday, September 16, 2022.
The full interview subtitled in:
EN: https://www.brighteon.com/1c6b8849-83bf-4c35-91d7-a4e5f22e7960
FR: https://www.brighteon.com/3db41921-95b6-4d21-9740-a95790cc4081
PT: https://www.brighteon.com/15734f80-2cb7-4821-8674-6e92c0c6c5aa
Many thanks to John Kitson of 5G Awareness for arranging and recording the interview with Barrie, which is also available on John's 5G Awareness website at https://www.bitchute.com/video/MXGVQKWYoLPV/ . John also has Barrie Trower's documentation on his website at https://www.5gawareness.com/downloads/1390-2/.
For downloadable PDF transcript & summary: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/claire-edwards--barrie-trower-5g-is-a-weapon.html
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua