258) Claire Edwards e Barrie Trower sobre 5G (Set. 16, 2022) - legenda PT

Esta entrevista teve lugar na 6ª feira, Setembro 16, 2022. As últimas sobre a tecnologia 5G com Barrie Trower e a denunciante da ONU Claire Edwards: https://www.brighteon.com/9bb427de-acfb-430d-b839-1a34dc0c72d7 | Lista de vídeos da Claire Edwards (PT): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/a8b65f33-d603-48ec-b468-2bd0e4607a74?index=3
Agradecimentos a John Kitson do Canal 5G Awareness pelo organização e gravação da entrevista com Barrie. Documentação de Barrie Trower: https://www.5gawareness.com/downloads/1390-2/
Vídeos completos com legendas em:
English subtitles: https://www.brighteon.com/1c6b8849-83bf-4c35-91d7-a4e5f22e7960
Sous-titres en français: https://www.brighteon.com/3db41921-95b6-4d21-9740-a95790cc4081
Trailers:
00:06'' | 285) Barrie Trower: "5G is a weapon!" (Sep. 16, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/2f8b6102-4156-4097-aafa-e0a34131a278
02:23'' | 285) Barrie Trower: "5G is a weapon!" (Sep. 16, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/335a9d36-14df-42e5-a3d1-853a36a6eac8
03:13'' | 284) Barrie Trower: "5G and wireless technology are weapons" (Sep. 16, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/8827ab9f-15a7-4087-9087-2201fb359f0f
Transcrição e resumo em PDF: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/claire-edwards--barrie-trower-5g-is-a-weapon.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.