Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
258) Claire Edwards e Barrie Trower sobre 5G (Set. 16, 2022) - legenda PT
36 views
channel image
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published a month ago |

Esta entrevista teve lugar na 6ª feira, Setembro 16, 2022. As últimas sobre a tecnologia 5G com Barrie Trower e a denunciante da ONU Claire Edwards: https://www.brighteon.com/9bb427de-acfb-430d-b839-1a34dc0c72d7  | Lista de vídeos da Claire Edwards (PT): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/a8b65f33-d603-48ec-b468-2bd0e4607a74?index=3 


Agradecimentos a John Kitson do Canal 5G Awareness pelo organização e gravação da entrevista com Barrie. Documentação de Barrie Trower: https://www.5gawareness.com/downloads/1390-2/ 


Vídeos completos com legendas em:

English subtitles: https://www.brighteon.com/1c6b8849-83bf-4c35-91d7-a4e5f22e7960 

Sous-titres en français: https://www.brighteon.com/3db41921-95b6-4d21-9740-a95790cc4081


Trailers:

00:06'' | 285) Barrie Trower: "5G is a weapon!" (Sep. 16, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/2f8b6102-4156-4097-aafa-e0a34131a278

02:23'' | 285) Barrie Trower: "5G is a weapon!" (Sep. 16, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/335a9d36-14df-42e5-a3d1-853a36a6eac8

03:13'' | 284) Barrie Trower: "5G and wireless technology are weapons" (Sep. 16, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/8827ab9f-15a7-4087-9087-2201fb359f0f


Transcrição e resumo em PDF: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/claire-edwards--barrie-trower-5g-is-a-weapon.html


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
emfcrimeelfmicroondasicnirpgenocidioperigopulsosondas milimetricas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket