298) Claire Edwards et Barrie Trower sur la 5G (16 sep. 2022) - sous-titres FR

Les dernières nouvelles sur la 5G avec Barrie Trower et la lanceuse d'alerte de l'ONU Claire Edwards. Cette interview a eu lieu le vendredi 16 septembre 2022.
Aussi sous-titré en:
Vidéo complète en anglais: https://www.brighteon.com/1c6b8849-83bf-4c35-91d7-a4e5f22e7960
Vidéo complète en portugais: https://www.brighteon.com/15734f80-2cb7-4821-8674-6e92c0c6c5aa
Un
grand merci à John Kitson de 5G Awareness pour avoir organisé et
enregistré l'entretien avec Barrie, qui est également disponible sur le
site Web de John 5G Awareness à l'adresse suivante
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MXGVQKWYoLPV/ . John propose également la
documentation de Barrie Trower sur son site web à l'adresse suivante
https://www.5gawareness.com/downloads/1390-2/
Trailers:
00:06'' | 285) Barrie Trower: "5G is a weapon!" (Sep. 16, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/2f8b6102-4156-4097-aafa-e0a34131a278
02:23'' | 285) Barrie Trower: "5G is a weapon!" (Sep. 16, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/335a9d36-14df-42e5-a3d1-853a36a6eac8
03:13'' | 284) Barrie Trower: "5G and wireless technology are weapons" (Sep. 16, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/8827ab9f-15a7-4087-9087-2201fb359f0f
Pour télécharger la transcription et le résumé en PDF: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/claire-edwards--barrie-trower-5g-is-a-weapon.html
Mon site web est disponible à l'adress: https://forlifeonearth.life pour plus d'informations sur mon travail | My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
