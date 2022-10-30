Create New Account
298) Claire Edwards et Barrie Trower sur la 5G (16 sep. 2022) - sous-titres FR
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Published 25 days ago |

Les dernières nouvelles sur la 5G avec Barrie Trower et la lanceuse d'alerte de l'ONU Claire Edwards. Cette interview a eu lieu le vendredi 16 septembre 2022.


Aussi sous-titré en:

Vidéo complète en anglais: https://www.brighteon.com/1c6b8849-83bf-4c35-91d7-a4e5f22e7960

Vidéo complète en portugais: https://www.brighteon.com/15734f80-2cb7-4821-8674-6e92c0c6c5aa


Un grand merci à John Kitson de 5G Awareness pour avoir organisé et enregistré l'entretien avec Barrie, qui est également disponible sur le site Web de John 5G Awareness à l'adresse suivante https://www.bitchute.com/video/MXGVQKWYoLPV/ . John propose également la documentation de Barrie Trower sur son site web à l'adresse suivante https://www.5gawareness.com/downloads/1390-2/


Trailers:

00:06'' | 285) Barrie Trower: "5G is a weapon!" (Sep. 16, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/2f8b6102-4156-4097-aafa-e0a34131a278

02:23'' | 285) Barrie Trower: "5G is a weapon!" (Sep. 16, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/335a9d36-14df-42e5-a3d1-853a36a6eac8

03:13'' | 284) Barrie Trower: "5G and wireless technology are weapons" (Sep. 16, 2022): https://www.brighteon.com/8827ab9f-15a7-4087-9087-2201fb359f0f


Pour télécharger la transcription et le résumé en PDF: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/claire-edwards--barrie-trower-5g-is-a-weapon.html


Mon site web est disponible à l'adress: https://forlifeonearth.life pour plus d'informations sur mon travail | My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

