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BLUETOOTH FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE 2: DEAD YIDS BROADCASTING
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806 views • May 04, 2022
LATEST EPISODE: SNAKES & VAXXERS: https://www.brighteon.com/dfbc691b-384b-4d33-ac88-8bf1e4e94e6e
NEXT EPISODE: BLUETOOTH EXORCISM: https://www.brighteon.com/47e63459-b7c6-4586-a441-b0445a9b7d0b
PREVIOUS EPISODE: BLUETOOTH FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE: https://www.brighteon.com/54f614e7-abd4-4787-a905-ceec09cbd308
We go to a Jewish Cemetery only to find countless bluetooth MAC addresses appear on the bluetooth scanner. We use the cc2540 to intercept the packets emanating from below. We analyze the MAC addresses only to find there are no known vendors. We use a faraday cage grounded with a brass bolt into the ground to eliminate outside noise.
Are Dead jews mining cryptocurrency for Bill Gates?
STAY TUNED!
A MESSAGE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL DEVACCINATION RESCUE MISSION
https://t.me/devaxchat
It has come to our attention that our International Devaccination Rescue Mission has been censored by Apple & Google. We won't waste your time explaining the obvious - how this is the enemy doing all in its power to prevent what it fears most, us leaving our keyboards and forming communities in the real world - so we will simply explain how to get around it.
When you download Telegram from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, Apple and Google can censor certain channels and chats on your device.
The solution is simple: for Apple users you will have to sign into your account via the website on Safari ( https://web.telegram.org/ ) and add the web app icon to your home screen. I believe this also works for Apple PC's as well as mobile devices. No app solution is possible, Apple won't even let you download the Telegram app from any source but its own Apple App Store, they block APK downloads.
For Android users you can simply download the APK app from Telegram directly and not the Google Play Store ( https://telegram.org/android ).
As easy as that, now the rootless international capitalist system cannot prevent you from meeting with your brothers and sisters in the real world, never let them stop you from getting active!
Share this post to everyone you can, so that we can all be impervious to corporate interests censoring our struggle!
Join our International Devaccination Rescue Mission —> https://t.me/devaxchat
Attention telegram users, to avoid censorship please do the following.
Do not let some corporation dictate what you can and can't view.
Please share this everywhere you can.
HOW TO BYPASS TELEGRAM CENSORSHIP
APPLE USERS
1. Using Safari browser
2. open & login to Telegram web app https://web.telegram.org/
3. Tap share icon and select add to home screen to create an easily accessible web app icon
5. Enjoy watching all your Appstore banned channels
ANDROID USERS
1. Download Telegram App directly from Telegram Website (https://telegram.org/android) not the Google play store version
2. Install Telegram apk
CREDENTIALS:
E5 HM MoD 2005-2008 Bath, Cheadle Hume, London, Belfast, Cyprus, Afghanistan.
BSc Biomedical Engineering with Cybernetics 2002-2005 University of Reading, UK.
GNVQ Information Technology 2000 Norton Radstock College
A levels Maths, Physics, Biology, Computer Science 2000-2002 City of Bath College
Inventor of Devaccinator USA 2021-Present
The Most Flat 2019-2020
Creator of procedurally generated life in GODOT 2016 Cyprus
NEXT EPISODE: BLUETOOTH EXORCISM: https://www.brighteon.com/47e63459-b7c6-4586-a441-b0445a9b7d0b
PREVIOUS EPISODE: BLUETOOTH FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE: https://www.brighteon.com/54f614e7-abd4-4787-a905-ceec09cbd308
We go to a Jewish Cemetery only to find countless bluetooth MAC addresses appear on the bluetooth scanner. We use the cc2540 to intercept the packets emanating from below. We analyze the MAC addresses only to find there are no known vendors. We use a faraday cage grounded with a brass bolt into the ground to eliminate outside noise.
Are Dead jews mining cryptocurrency for Bill Gates?
STAY TUNED!
A MESSAGE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL DEVACCINATION RESCUE MISSION
https://t.me/devaxchat
It has come to our attention that our International Devaccination Rescue Mission has been censored by Apple & Google. We won't waste your time explaining the obvious - how this is the enemy doing all in its power to prevent what it fears most, us leaving our keyboards and forming communities in the real world - so we will simply explain how to get around it.
When you download Telegram from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, Apple and Google can censor certain channels and chats on your device.
The solution is simple: for Apple users you will have to sign into your account via the website on Safari ( https://web.telegram.org/ ) and add the web app icon to your home screen. I believe this also works for Apple PC's as well as mobile devices. No app solution is possible, Apple won't even let you download the Telegram app from any source but its own Apple App Store, they block APK downloads.
For Android users you can simply download the APK app from Telegram directly and not the Google Play Store ( https://telegram.org/android ).
As easy as that, now the rootless international capitalist system cannot prevent you from meeting with your brothers and sisters in the real world, never let them stop you from getting active!
Share this post to everyone you can, so that we can all be impervious to corporate interests censoring our struggle!
Join our International Devaccination Rescue Mission —> https://t.me/devaxchat
Attention telegram users, to avoid censorship please do the following.
Do not let some corporation dictate what you can and can't view.
Please share this everywhere you can.
HOW TO BYPASS TELEGRAM CENSORSHIP
APPLE USERS
1. Using Safari browser
2. open & login to Telegram web app https://web.telegram.org/
3. Tap share icon and select add to home screen to create an easily accessible web app icon
5. Enjoy watching all your Appstore banned channels
ANDROID USERS
1. Download Telegram App directly from Telegram Website (https://telegram.org/android) not the Google play store version
2. Install Telegram apk
CREDENTIALS:
E5 HM MoD 2005-2008 Bath, Cheadle Hume, London, Belfast, Cyprus, Afghanistan.
BSc Biomedical Engineering with Cybernetics 2002-2005 University of Reading, UK.
GNVQ Information Technology 2000 Norton Radstock College
A levels Maths, Physics, Biology, Computer Science 2000-2002 City of Bath College
Inventor of Devaccinator USA 2021-Present
The Most Flat 2019-2020
Creator of procedurally generated life in GODOT 2016 Cyprus
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