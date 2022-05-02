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Bluetooth vaxxer dead check mate
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945 views • May 02, 2022
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EMF, Bluetooth pulses, Bluetooth packets captured INSIDE OF A FARADAY CAGE over a freshly dug grave.
Check mate. I want Fauci and Fact Checkers and the FDA locked up now.
NEXT EPISODE: BLUETOOTH FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE 2: DEAD YIDS BROADCASTING HERE: https://www.brighteon.com/9b5d481e-cf20-4270-ba6f-403ca5497891
EMF, Bluetooth pulses, Bluetooth packets captured INSIDE OF A FARADAY CAGE over a freshly dug grave.
Check mate. I want Fauci and Fact Checkers and the FDA locked up now.
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